Longtime California Congressman Anthony Beilenson dies at 84

2:37 Jerry Wayne Merritt is sentenced to life without parole Pause

1:48 Artist Michael Sims creates a mural outside of his new studio

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

1:21 Officer who was shot during siege honored Thursday morning

0:49 A sneak peek of the RiverCenter's upcoming show 'Taj Express'

1:36 Father of hit-and-run victim talks about losing his daughter

1:27 Here's how having pancakes for dinner tonight can benefit Children's Miracle Network

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:32 Coffee may help slow effects of aging