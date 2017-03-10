Report: Hawaii's top federal prosecutor asked to resign

The U.S. Justice Department says that Florence T. Nakakuni, Hawaii's top federal attorney, is among 46 U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Barack Obama who have been asked to leave their posts as part of the transition to the new Trump administration, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported (http://bit.ly/2mch9q0).
The Star-Advertiser says Nakakuni was appointed to head the federal District of Hawaii office in September 2009. The newspaper says she previously worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in Hawaii since 1985, serving most recently as chief of the Organized Crime and Narcotics Section in the Criminal Division for four years.
The Justice Department said Friday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions is seeking the resignations of 46 U.S. attorneys who were appointed during prior presidential administrations.
The Star-Advertiser could not reach Nakakuni for comment.
Comments