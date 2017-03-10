Top federal prosecutor in Wyoming resigns from his post

U.S. Attorney Christopher A. Crofts says he will resign his post as the lead federal attorney in the state.
Crofts is one of 46 U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Barack Obama who have been asked to leave their posts as part of the transition to the new Trump administration. Crofts was appointed to the post by Obama in December 2009.
In a statement, Crofts says: "It has been my distinct pleasure to work with the men and women of the Wyoming United States Attorney's Office for the past seven years. I thank them and the law enforcement community for their tireless efforts in the pursuit of justice on behalf of the citizens of Wyoming and the United States."
