Mayor of Burlington hosts meeting on opioid crisis

The mayor of the city of Burlington, Vermont, is holding a public meeting next week on the state's opioid crisis.
Mayor Miro Weinberger, the Burlington chief of police and the Chittenden County state's attorney will participate in a town hall meeting on the topic Thursday at 6 p.m. in Contois Auditorium.
City officials say despite the hard work of many state and local agencies and individuals that undoubtedly has saved lives, opioid-related deaths in Vermont increased by 38 percent in 2016. They say this is "a stark reminder that we must do more to turn the tide of the opioid crisis."
Officials will discuss the city's approach to the problem. The city has drafted a list of related principles and wants the public to weigh in on them.
