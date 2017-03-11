Golfers criticize mayor's plan to shut down Maui course

Golfers are criticizing a plan my Maui County's mayor to shut down an 87-year-old municipal golf course.
The Maui News reports (http://bit.ly/2mMUmEF ) that during his state of the county address Thursday, Mayor Alan Arakawa proposed closing the Waiehu Municipal Golf Course, saying the course is losing nearly $3 million a year. He said that in the last decade, the course has lost $16.3 million.
The golf course is one of the most affordable places to play golf on the island, with residents paying only $13 for 18 holes on weekdays and $18 on weekends. Seniors and students receive even deeper discounts.
Golf course pro shop starter Windy Ige says many players say they'd be happy to pay more as long as it keeps the course open.
