Nebraska weighs striking party labels from county ballots

2:53 Morning Gospel Radio Personality Erica Campbell performs at the Women's Empowerment Luncheon Pause

1:36 Need a prom dress? Watch this!

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:43 Little kids and big kids have colorful fun at Color Me Rad

1:46 Watch 3,500 runners participate in Color Me Rad

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

1:35 Company leaders say $52 Million development will enhance quality of life in downtown and serve as recruitment tool for local companies

1:36 How does a girl state JROTC president get boy cadets to obey her?

2:38 Sunday Interview: Columbus' city manager discusses his earliest and most important role model