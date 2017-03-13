Phoenix police: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run collision

Phoenix police say they're looking for a hit-and-run vehicle and its driver following the death of a 54-year-old man who was struck while bicycling.
Police didn't release the identity of the man killed in the Sunday night collision in north Phoenix.
Police say evidence left at the scene indicates the hit-and-run vehicle was likely a 2013-2015 silver Ford Fusion.
Phoenix firefighters spotted the victim down on the roadway after they left their nearby station for a call.
The collision occurred on 40th Street south of Bell Road.
Comments