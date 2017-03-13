National Politics

March 13, 2017 8:20 PM

Maryland joins lawsuit against revised travel ban

The Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Maryland's attorney general has joined 13 other states in supporting President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.

Brian Frosh said in a news release that on Monday he filed an amicus brief in the District Court for Hawaii. Hawaii has asked for a temporary restraining order blocking the enforcement of the president's revised travel ban.

Frosh says the proposed ban will hurt Maryland's universities and economy.

Frosh is using a new authority granted by the state legislature. Fearful of Trump's policies, the Maryland General Assembly empowered Frosh, a Democrat, to sue the federal government without permission from the state's Republican governor.

