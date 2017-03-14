Wet and windy weather blanket New Jersey

A winter nor'easter is blasting parts of New Jersey with wind gusts of more than 30 mph and whipping rain, sleet and snow.
The National Weather Service says warm air on Tuesday has brought about a rapid change of the precipitation to sleet and rain south of Interstate 195.
Along the coast, there is a risk for flooding during high tide, between 9:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.
A blizzard warning is in effect from Interstate 195 to the north, where forecasters say there is still the potential for a foot or more snow.
Nearly 8 inches of snow has fallen in Wantage and there is 4 inches in Flemington. Old Bridge has received 2 inches.
Driving conditions are slippery, but traffic is lighter than usual.
Comments