Martinez marks Women's History Month with visit to Texas

The nation's only Latina governor made a quick visit to Texas to help lawmakers there celebrate Women's History Month.
Gov. Susana Martinez's office says the trip to Austin stemmed from an invitation from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. He asked the two-term New Mexico governor to speak during an event Monday.
Martinez, a Republican, met with female Texas legislators and other state officials to discuss the importance of women in government.
New Mexico is above average at 30 percent when it comes to the number of women serving in the state Legislature. In neighboring Texas, only about 20 percent of the seats are held by women.
Overall, the National Conference of State Legislatures says the ratio of female legislators in the U.S. has increased only slightly over the past year.
