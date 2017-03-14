Retired Tempe police chief demands city pay him $1 million

A retired Tempe police chief is demanding the city pay him $1 million or face a lawsuit.
Phoenix TV station KTVK (http://bit.ly/2ml57dk) reports Tom Ryff's notice of claim is the first step required before suing a public entity.
The claim says the actions of Ryff's successor constituted a breach of his retirement agreement because comments were made that cost him a job with the Tempe Union High School District.
Ryff spent more than 35 years with the Tempe Police Department, the last nine as chief.
He retired in December 2015 and cut a deal with Tempe to stay on as a consultant.
The move kept Ryff employed with the city to reach the 10-year mark in the Arizona State Retirement System and afford him a slight increase his retirement pay.
Comments