Bill would delay loss of driver's license over parking fines

New Jersey drivers would gain a bit of a reprieve from losing their license because of parking violations under a measure sent to Gov. Chris Christie.
The state Senate unanimously approved a bill Monday that would create a 30-day delay between when someone is notified they have failed to pay a parking fine and when they lose their license.
Current rules allow the state Motor Vehicle Commission to suspend a driver's license or registration as soon as it's notified of a missed fine or notice to appear in court.
The state Assembly previously approved the measure unanimously and it's now up to the Republican governor whether to sign it into law.
Comments