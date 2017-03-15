New Mexico Legislature OKs gun limits for domestic abusers

Both chambers of the New Mexico Legislature have approved new gun safety measures designed to prevent shootings in domestic disputes.
The House voted 44-22 Wednesday to ban the possession or purchase of firearms by people under permanent protective orders for domestic violence incidents. The Senate must sign off on minor revisions to send the bill to Gov. Susana Martinez. It is unclear if Republican governor supports the measure.
The bill would potentially affect thousands of people involved in domestic disputes. The Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence counts New Mexico as one of seven states that have no laws on domestic violence and firearms.
State district courts issued nearly 3,600 judgments for permanent protection orders in 2015. It's unclear how many of those involved gun owners.
