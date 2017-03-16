Air Guard troops return home from Iraq

The last contingent of troops from the Kentucky Air National Guard has returned home after a two-month deployment to Iraq.
A statement from the Kentucky Air National Guard says the 23 airmen from the 123rd Contingency Response Group returned to Louisville Monday.
A total of 66 airmen deployed on Jan. 4 to Iraq to manage an airfield that had been recaptured from the Islamic State militant group. The statement says the troops operated the vital logistics hub, which has helped supply the campaign against the militant group.
The statement says the 123rd Contingency Response Group includes troops who specialize in different areas and who can deploy on short notice to establish and operate air fields anywhere in the world.
