March 16, 2017 6:36 AM

Illinois congressman wants March 14 to be National Pi Day

An Illinois scientist-turned-congressman wants to designate March 14 as National Pi Day. That's "Pi,' as in the number — not the dessert.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Bill Foster of Naperville introduced a resolution Wednesday in the U.S. House to make the date — which some people recognize by eating a slice of pie — more official.

The former physicist says "Pi Day is more than just a good excuse to eat pie."

Foster's resolution encourages educators to observe Pi Day by engaging students in "fun activities that explore the exciting side to math" and science. He says it may get students interested in becoming the next generation of physicists, engineers and mathematicians.

The number Pi — which starts with 3.14 — is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter.

