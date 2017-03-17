National Politics

March 17, 2017 4:44 AM

Town officials to begin inquiry into misconduct allegations

The Associated Press
LONDONDERRY, N.H.

A New Hampshire town has voted to launch an inquiry into allegations of potential misconduct against two officials.

WMUR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2nLqS79 ) that the Londonderry Town Council voted Thursday to begin the inquiry and to require that the men appear at a meeting on Monday night.

Vice Chairman Tom Freda read a statement that says the planning board was presented with allegations against the two members. The statement says the alleged misconduct happened during a public hearing before the board on March 8.

Officials haven't provided any details of the allegations.

