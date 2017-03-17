New Mexico Legislature says several vetoes don't count

Democratic leaders of the New Mexico House of Representatives say two recent veto attempts by the governor are invalid.
House Majority Leader Sheryl Williams Stapleton announced Friday shortly after midnight that two bills would go into effect without the governor's signature because vetoes did not include explanatory message as required.
One House-sponsored bill creates a research program for the industrial production of hemp. The other gives preferences for loans to students at New Mexico medical schools who commit to practice in local communities that need more physicians.
The Senate says three other recent vetoes by Republican Gov. Susana Martinez will not county because of missed deadlines.
Tensions are rising between the Democrat-led Legislature and second-term governor over a budget shortfall, teacher evaluations and confirmation hearings for political appointees.
