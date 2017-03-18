Group hopes to see more women in North Dakota Legislature

The North Dakota Women's Network is working to increase the number of female lawmakers in the Legislature.
KXMB (http://bit.ly/2ml1S5r ) reports that more than 150 women from across the state gathered together on March 13 and joined the "WE Rise" movement to learn about the legislative system.
Rep. Kathy Hogan says women shouldn't be the minority in North Dakota Legislature. She is one of three women who make up an all-female legislative team for the District 21 in Fargo.
Women make up 24.8 percent of all state legislators nationwide. In North Dakota, 18.4 percent of statewide offices are held by women.
