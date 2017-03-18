National Politics

March 18, 2017 11:24 AM

Group hopes to see more women in North Dakota Legislature

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

The North Dakota Women's Network is working to increase the number of female lawmakers in the Legislature.

KXMB (http://bit.ly/2ml1S5r ) reports that more than 150 women from across the state gathered together on March 13 and joined the "WE Rise" movement to learn about the legislative system.

Rep. Kathy Hogan says women shouldn't be the minority in North Dakota Legislature. She is one of three women who make up an all-female legislative team for the District 21 in Fargo.

Women make up 24.8 percent of all state legislators nationwide. In North Dakota, 18.4 percent of statewide offices are held by women.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Military families swap old sneakers for new sneakers

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos