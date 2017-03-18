National Politics

March 18, 2017 12:53 PM

Detective sentenced in DUI frameup of Costa Mesa councilman

The Associated Press
SANTA ANA, Calif.

A private detective who tried to frame a Costa Mesa city councilman for driving under the influence has been sentenced to a year in jail.

The Riverside Press-Enterprise (http://bit.ly/2nkK7Yx ) says Christopher Lanzillo of Lake Arrowhead was sentenced on Friday. He pleaded guilty to false imprisonment and conspiracy to file a false police report.

Prosecutors say Lanzillo and another investigator were hired by a law firm to dig up dirt on Righeimer, Mayor Stephen Mensinger and others during tense contract negotiations with the Costa Mesa Police Association in 2012.

Lanzillo, a former Riverside police officer, acknowledged he was involved in making a false DUI 911 call about Righeimer and planting a tracking device on the mayor's car.

The police union has denied knowing about any illegal actions.

