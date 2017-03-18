Detective sentenced in DUI frameup of Costa Mesa councilman

1:45 Military families swap old sneakers for new sneakers Pause

2:08 Columbus high schoolers compete in FIRST Robotics regional qualifying event

2:44 Soldier's Medal awarded to infantry chaplain

1:48 Man sues After 5 Sports Bar & Grill after shooting

3:01 Video Notebook: The request of a homeless man: “I want proof that I’m here”

1:01 Job Spotlight with Heather Williams

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

5:03 Grandmother of hit-and-run victim talks about losing her only granddaughter

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case