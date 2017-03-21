University denounces card with white nationalist information

Eastern Michigan University's president is denouncing a business card with white nationalist information that was found at a campus library.
The Ann Arbor News reports (http://bit.ly/2nZzesa ) school President James Smith issued an email to faculty, staff and students Monday assuring them that investigating the card found at Bruce T. Halle Library is a "high priority" for university police.
The card includes the words "Alt-Right" and "America was 90% white in 1950. It is now 60%." It also reads: "Make America Great Again" and "Trump is the first step."
Smith says it's "likely due to the actions of a few people who seek to divide our community and gain attention for their hateful messages."
Last fall, graffiti was found at buildings on the Ypsilanti campus. Police still are investigating.
Comments