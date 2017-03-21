National Politics

March 21, 2017 9:57 AM

Naked man shot by police pointed caulking gun at officers

The Associated Press
SAN JOSE, Calif.

Authorities say a naked man who was wounded by San Jose police backed into two cars and pointed a caulking gun at officers before police shot him.

KTVU reports (http://bit.ly/2moJ5LP ) Police Chief Eddie Garcia identified the suspect as 53-year-old John Bradley Bowles. He remains at a hospital in critical condition.

Three police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave during an investigation into the incident. Garcia says they appeared to have acted within police department guidelines to save their lives. The officers were not identified. They were not injured.

Garcia says the department has had prior experience with Bowles. They say he has a history of mentally instability.

Police say a caller first reported Bowles' erratic behavior Friday afternoon when he was seen chasing an adult and a child.

