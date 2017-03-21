Texarkana Board of Directors bans the chaining of dogs

Texarkana has passed an ordinance banning the chaining of dogs.
The Texarkana Gazette (http://bit.ly/2nGo13z ) reports the city Board of Directors voted 6-1 to adopt an ordinance that will change how dogs may be tied within city limits.
The ordinance says dogs can't be chained to stationary objects but may be restrained with a "trolley" or pulley system that allows more freedom of movement. It takes effect next month.
Ward 2 Director Laney Harris voted against the ordinance. He has been critical of the new law because it'll allow animal control officers to seize a chained dog without a court warrant after a warning and a 10-day waiting period.
Texarkana Animal Care and Adoption Center director Charles Lokey says he was pleased with the board's decision and that it's a step forward for Texarkana.
