Grand jury finds officer's deadly force on teen justified

1:21 Columbus bus driver talks about his termination from Metra over horn issue Pause

0:43 Cofounder of Columbus GA Rocks movement shares tips on painting rocks

3:09 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 22 from WRBL'S Bob Jeswald

3:01 Video Notebook: The request of a homeless man: “I want proof that I’m here”

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

4:03 Former St. Francis doctor faces sexual assault charge

1:08 Two more suspects in 5 Corner Lotto murder appear in Recorders Court

2:53 Uptown Columbus announces big events for spring, summer 2017

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first