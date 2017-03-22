Maryland Rep. John Delaney to discuss infrastructure bills

Maryland Rep. John Delaney is announcing bipartisan legislation aimed at building infrastructure.
Delaney, a Democrat, is announcing the legislation on Wednesday with Florida Rep. Ted Yoho and Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis, who are both Republicans.
The Partnership to Build America Act would create a new American Infrastructure Fund to pay for state and local projects. Delaney is filing the measure with Yoho.
Another bill is called the Infrastructure 2.0 Act. It includes the AIF and provides additional long-term revenues to stabilize and expand the Highway Trust Fund. Delaney is filing that bill with Davis.
Delaney has advocated for the framework for the last four years.
