March 22, 2017 11:12 PM

Charges filed in shooting of man near Chicago courthouse

CHICAGO

Aggravated battery charges have been filed against a Chicago man in connection with the shooting earlier this week of a man near the Cook County Criminal Courts building.

Tabari Harris on Wednesday was ordered held in lieu of $500,000 bond in the wounding of a 21-year-old man on Monday. Chicago police say the man was headed to court when a white van drove by and someone inside fired shots.

An off-duty CPD officer saw the 19-year-old Harris running away from the scene with a handgun and ran after him. Police say Harris was taken into custody three blocks from the shooting and the weapon was recovered.

Assistant State's Attorney Lorraine Scaduto says the shooting followed a verbal dispute between two groups of men that included the victim in one and Harris in the other.

