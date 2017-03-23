National Politics

Muscatine council opens hearing on removing mayor

The Associated Press
MUSCATINE, Iowa

The Muscatine City Council has begun a hearing on removing the mayor.

The Muscatine Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2nVrNms ) that the council opened its hearing Thursday morning to consider the removal of Mayor Diana Broderson. It voted 4-3 against a motion to move the hearing to district court.

A statement of charges says Broderson's actions have created unnecessary legal and staff costs and potential liability. Broderson and her supporters say the council is engaged in a political witch hunt.

At least a two-thirds majority of council votes is required in order to remove Broderson from office.

