Muscatine council opens hearing on removing mayor

The Muscatine City Council has begun a hearing on removing the mayor.
The Muscatine Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2nVrNms ) that the council opened its hearing Thursday morning to consider the removal of Mayor Diana Broderson. It voted 4-3 against a motion to move the hearing to district court.
A statement of charges says Broderson's actions have created unnecessary legal and staff costs and potential liability. Broderson and her supporters say the council is engaged in a political witch hunt.
At least a two-thirds majority of council votes is required in order to remove Broderson from office.
