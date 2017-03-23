Idaho Legislature at a standstill, adjournment delayed

Idaho lawmakers are in a standstill after Republican infighting halted both chambers from moving forward on any major legislative action.
On Thursday, House members only had passed just three bills over the course of eight hours. That's because leadership kept sending the House on breaks after the most conservative members kept requesting that legislation be read at length. The House GOP then decided to caucus, meeting for several hours privately before deciding to adjourn mid-evening.
"Everybody needs to cowboy up," said Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke, of Oakley. "Clearly, we're frustrated, but we can't leave without addressing certain items."
Meanwhile, in the Senate, lawmakers managed to complete the majority of their business, leaving them waiting on the House to send over major pieces of legislation.
The day before, the Senate had narrowly killed a $320 million transportation funding plan, leaving legislative leadership scrambling once again to find a compromise on how to address one of the state's most pressing issues. The lack of consensus on a transportation solution is one of the key reasons why the Legislature has not yet adjourned.
Senate Majority Leader Bart Davis says the delays mean the Legislature will no longer adjourn on Friday — as anticipated earlier this year by legislative leadership — but sometime next week.
"I know this floor is willing to stay, we want to get the work done," Davis said. "But I can tell you that the body across the rotunda can't get it to us, and it's not because their leadership team isn't trying. I apologize, but we will have to be back here on Monday."
The lack of action has both frustrated and disappointed lawmakers who still want to address the state's transportation funding deficit and make possible tax cuts. While the end of session typically is plagued by last-minute frenzied action, the tension has been amplified by a small group of Republican lawmakers who have refused to follow certain procedural rules as a protest.
"Although Idaho Democrats may disagree with Republicans on many issues, we have never let up in our efforts to promote and pass bipartisan legislation that is in the best interests of all Idahoans," said Democratic House Minority Leader Mat Erpedling, of Boise, in a prepared statement. "The lack of discipline shown by the Republicans this session shows an indifference toward completing the people's work."
Bedke said that the majority of the lengthy GOP meeting was spent airing grievances and listening to frustrated members in order to appease his disgruntled caucus.
In the background, as Bedke spoke to reporters on the House floor, Republican Rep. Tom Loertscher, of Iona, played the song "Monday, Monday" from his desk as a reminder the body wouldn't be leaving soon.
