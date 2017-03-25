Deputy Democratic party chair keynotes New Hampshire meeting

The newly-appointed deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee will be the keynote speaker as the New Hampshire Democratic Party's annual meeting.
Minnesota U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison had sought to become the DNC's chairman but lost to former Labor Secretary Tom Perez, who was elected in late February. New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley also had run for DNC chairman, but dropped out a week before the election and backed Ellison.
Ellison will speak at Saturday's meeting in Manchester, where Democrats also will be electing officers. Buckley is unopposed in his bid for re-election as state party chairman.
Ellison is slated to speak about the future of the Democratic party.
