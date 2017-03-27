Police: 2 killed in shooting in Opelika

Police say two people were killed in a shooting in east Alabama.
The Opelika-Auburn News (http://bit.ly/2nse8F2 ) reports that Opelika police said Sunday that 31-year-old Derris Terrel Harris and 27-year-old Sedric Darrell Lewis were killed in the shooting. Police are calling the Saturday night shooting a double-homicide.
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris says Harris was taken to East Alabama Medical Center where he died shortly after arrival. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.
Harris says the motive of the shootings is unclear.
