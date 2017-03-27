National Politics

March 27, 2017 10:01 AM

South Dakota lawmakers gather for final day of 2017 session

The Associated Press
PIERRE, S.D.

South Dakota lawmakers are gathering at the state Capitol to decide whether to accept or override five vetoes from Gov. Dennis Daugaard.

The two highest-profile vetoes were of bills that would allow guns in the state Capitol and let people carry concealed handguns without a permit.

The Legislature meets Monday for the final day of the 2017 legislative session.

Lawmakers are set to consider a rejected measure to allow a court to put juveniles in Department of Corrections' custody if they present a significant risk of physical harm to themselves.

Lawmakers will also weigh a dispatched bill to reduce a fee that is mostly put into a telecommunication fund for the deaf.

