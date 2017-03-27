Evers continues to outpace Holtz in fundraising for race

State Superintendent Tony Evers continues to far outpace challenger Lowell Holtz in fundraising with the April 4 election just a week away.
Evers said Monday that he had raised nearly $218,000 from Feb. 7 through March 20, about two-and-a-half times more than Holtz who brought in $87,000.
Evers also had more than twice as much cash on hand with nearly $75,000 while Holtz has $30,000.
Holtz's report shows he's benefiting from Republican donors in the officially nonpartisan race. He's received $25,000 from GOP mega donors Richard and Liz Uihlein (YOU-line). The Uihleins founded Uline Corp. in Pleasant Prairie in 1980.
Holtz also got donations from Republican parties in 14 Wisconsin counties as well as a $1,000 donation from the campaign committee of former Republican state Senate President Mary Lazich.
