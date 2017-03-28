Ex-cop pleads guilty to stealing $200K from police union

A former Pittsfield officer has pleaded guilty to charges he embezzled more than $200,000 from the police union account he was entrusted to manage.
The Republican (http://bit.ly/2npk4xh ) reports that 44-year-old Jeffrey Coco was sentenced Monday in Berkshire Superior Court to 20 months behind bars and three years of probation after pleading guilty to larceny and identity theft charges. He previously pleaded not guilty in December.
Prosecutors say Coco took the money for "unsanctioned personal use" between January 2008 and July 2015 while he was treasurer of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local 447.
He was fired in November 2015 after 18 years with the department.
