March 28, 2017 9:52 AM

Pennsylvania city bans tethering of dogs outside

The Associated Press
READING, Pa.

Dogs are no longer permitted to be tied up all day in the southeastern Pennsylvania city of Reading.

The Reading Eagle (http://bit.ly/2nqPjYs ) reports that City Council voted unanimously Monday night to ban the tethering of dogs outside.

Council members say the new law will prevent cruelty inflicted on dogs whose owners tie them up outside during periods of extreme heat and cold. Council members also want to reduce noise complaints over incessant barking.

Councilman Chris Daubert, who sponsored the ordinance, says dogs that are tied up all the time are also more likely to be aggressive.

