Utah lake State Park marina dredging project being postponed

A $1.3 million dredging project that was to have begun in April at the marina at Utah Lake State Park is being delayed, probably until after Labor Day.
Park manager Jason Allen tells the Standard-Examiner (http://bit.ly/2neq7U9 ) the postponement comes with water levels rising and spawning season about to start for the lake's endangered June suckers.
There were also few bidders for the job.
Allen tells the Daily Herald (http://bit.ly/2ndh1WV ) the first-ever dredging will involve walling off water to drain the marina.
Up to 3 feet of soil and rock will be removed to deepen the boat harbor, and work should be complete by May 2018.
Low water levels last year had the lake at its lowest level since 2004, with water at the marina at 3 feet or less.
Comments