West Virginia city hires female fire chief

Officials in Huntington say the city has hired what is believed to be the first female fire chief in West Virginia.
Media outlets report the City Council approved Jan Rader's appointment Monday. She will earn nearly $77,000.
Rader is a 22-year veteran of the department. She was promoted to deputy fire chief in 2015 and became interim fire chief in December.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams calls her appointment historic.
Rader says she's "overwhelmed and humbled" by the support she's received.
