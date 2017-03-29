The Latest: Bible literacy bill headed to governor's desk

The Latest on the Kentucky legislature (all times local):
9:30 p.m.
A bill that would require the state Board of Education to develop guidelines for Bible literacy courses is on its way to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's desk.
The state Senate gave final passage to House Bill 128 on Wednesday. It would require the state board to develop administrative regulations for elective social studies courses on the Bible.
Many school districts already offer the courses. But Republican state Sen. C.B. Embry said state guidelines would offer "uniformity statewide and clarity to districts who would like to offer the course."
The bill requires Bible classes to maintain "religious neutrality" and to accommodate "diverse religious views."
___
6:10 p.m.
The Kentucky Senate has given final approval to a bill dealing with student athlete safety.
The measure would require public school coaches to have a doctor's written consent before allowing a student athlete diagnosed with a concussion to play or practice.
Senators sent the bill to Gov. Matt Bevin on Wednesday.
The bill says that without a doctor's written consent, a coach could not allow a student athlete to return to play if a health care provider determined that a concussion had occurred.
___
4:50 p.m.
Kentucky lawmakers have taken another step toward helping the Louisville Arena Authority pay off debt for the Yum Center.
The House on Wednesday attached the Yum Center language to a bill that's headed back to the Senate as lawmakers try to help resolve the arena authority's financial woes.
The House added language that would extend the time period of the tax increment financing district that surrounds the Yum Center to 45 years from 20 years.
That would give the authority more time to collect revenue to pay off the bonds that were issued to build the Yum Center, home to the University of Louisville men's basketball team.
___
3:15 p.m.
Kentucky lawmakers have wrapped up work on an education bill that would gradually repeal Common Core standards and give school districts more control in how to turn around low-performing schools.
The bill won final passage in the Senate on a 37-0 vote Wednesday. The measure was a top priority for Republicans in charge of the Senate.
The wide-ranging education measure now goes to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.
The bill would give local school districts more say in how to deal with schools that the state considers in dire need of support.
The bill also would give more local control over teacher evaluations.
___
2:50 p.m.
Kentucky lawmakers have given final passage to a bill aimed at helping people overcome their criminal pasts to get occupational licenses they might need to start new careers.
The Senate sent the bill to Gov. Matt Bevin on a 36-0 vote Wednesday. The Republican governor has been a driving force behind efforts to turn former prisoners into productive citizens.
The measure, Senate Bill 120, continues efforts to revamp Kentucky's criminal justice system. It would prevent automatic denial of occupational licenses to people with criminal backgrounds.
Senators accepted a change made by the House that applies to people convicted of violent or sex-related crimes. Under the change, those offenders would have to prove there's no connection between their crime and the duties of the occupation for which they're seeking a license.
___
1:30 p.m.
Kentucky lawmakers have stacks of bills to consider as they start a two-day wrap-up session that will put the finishing touches on an agenda dominated by Republicans.
The GOP-led House and Senate convened Wednesday after a nearly two-week break to allow Gov. Matt Bevin to sign or veto legislation. This year's session ends Thursday. Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer said lawmakers have "a large workload" to get through.
Bills awaiting final passage in the Senate include a measure aimed at helping felons become productive citizens. Under the measure, Kentuckians could no longer be automatically denied occupational licenses because of their criminal past.
Another bill on the verge of final passage would gradually repeal Common Core standards and give school districts more control in how to turn around low-performing schools.
Comments