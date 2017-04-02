Oologah Police Chief saves distressed driver using cruiser

When Oologah Police Chief Pete Moore saw a car coming toward him and jumping the sidewalk, he turned around in pursuit with his equipment activated in an attempt to stop the driver.
But the undisclosed male driver didn't respond to multiple attempts, according to Moore.
Moore said he noticed the car coming toward him traveling at a low speed, approximately 10 mph.
"He was swerving back and forth going on and off of the road way," he said.
This prompted Moore to pull up next to the driver — who appeared to have medical issues — causing him to stay near and keep other vehicles from passing, the Claremore Daily Progress (http://bit.ly/2oc8mJC ) reported.
Moore said he noticed the driver's head falling back hitting the head rest, confirming his suspicion of medical issues, adding that the driver didn't appear to be intoxicated.
"He kept going up on the sidewalk and then back on the road. Thankfully, we approached a light that had turned green but he sped up to about 50 mph," he added.
The driver's speed toggled between 10 and 50 mph as Moore diligently tried to stop the vehicle.
Meanwhile, the driver traveled "all over the road and shoulder," he said. "When we got to the Fourmile Creek, I got extremely concerned. I thought he was going to hit the guard rail because he exited the roadway, but he came back on the road."
Moore said the driver then crossed the median and began going southbound into northbound traffic on Highway 169. Moore crossed with him staying next to him with his lights on, while easing toward him, forcing him in the direction he wanted him to go.
At one point a semi-truck was heading in their path, but pulled over as Moore maneuvered the driver into the median where they began to slow down entering the roadway again.
Quick thinking on Moore's part continued as he turned his patrol car into the driver, causing him to strike him in the front quarter-panel before striking a truck.
"I got out and noticed all of his tires were still spinning and that all of his doors were locked. Thankfully, his back window was down some in the back," Moore said.
He said once the vehicle was disabled, a nurse who also saw the driver in medical distress "ran aid" on him.
Northwest Rogers County Fire Protection District Chief Mat Shockley said, "Pete saved a lot of lives today that had he not responded the way he did, we would have been dealing with a totally different scene with the potential of what could have happened."
Of that impact saving lives, Moore said it really has not sunk in. "I had to focus on slowing the driver down that I have not had time to think about what could have happened. I had to deal with what was happening," he said.
The driver was treated and stabilized by Collinsville EMS who transported the driver to a local hospital.
