A look at latest ruling on Trump administration travel ban

3:22 Angi Idel discusses the death penalty and her late son David Heath Jackson Pause

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

2:21 Smoking ban advocate speaks out

1:49 Gen. Ulysses S. Grant visits the National Civil War Naval Museum

1:56 Installing a car seat properly

4:21 Father wants accountability for son's death

3:16 AKA sorority representatives share plans for Liberty District property

3:49 CSU Instructor Talks About Losing Student To Gun Violence

2:39 Jarrett Stidham on being Auburn's starter: 'That's why I came here'