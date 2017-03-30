Ferriday Council appoints alderman to fill vacancy

Ferriday aldermen have appointed Johnnie "Rip" Woodruff to fill a vacancy on the board.
The Natchez Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2nCUt5G) that Woodruff's appointment comes after alderman Johnnie Brown's death on March 16. Woodruff will fill the District D seat on the board of aldermen until a special election later this year.
Woodruff is a former police officer and is now a substitute teacher. He says he will consider running for the board in the special election.
The town also adopted a proclamation to hold a special election for the District D alderperson seat on Oct. 14, 2017.
