Voter referral filed against bill targeting initiatives

An effort to block a new law signed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey that opponents say would make it tougher to get citizen initiatives on the ballot has been launched.
Former Libertarian Party congressional candidate Mike Shipley filed papers Thursday to refer the law signed last week to voters. Shipley is listed as chairman of the Grassroots Citizens Concerned committee on paperwork he filed with the Arizona secretary of state's office.
The group must file slightly more than 75,000 valid signatures within 90 days of the end of the legislative session to block the new law. It would be on hold until a vote during the November 2018 general election.
House Bill 2404 bans paying initiative petition circulators per signature and makes it easier to challenge citizen initiatives in court.
