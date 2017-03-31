Wharlest house could be honored on historic registry

The house of slain civil rights activist Wharlest Jackson Sr. could soon be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
In the 1960s, Jackson was the treasurer of the Natchez branch of the NAACP.
He was on his way home from his job at the Armstrong Tire and Rubber Plant on Feb. 27, 1967 when a bomb placed in his vehicle exploded.
The 36-year-old was killed instantly. His murder remains unsolved.
The Natchez Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2oiIWtJ ) the city's Board of Alderman has unanimously passed a resolution to support putting Jackson's house on the registry. And Mayor Darryl Grennell has presented the city's application to a state review board which meets quarterly and approved it.
State recommendations then go to the Department of Interior which determines final listings on the National Register of Historic Places.
Comments