National Politics

March 31, 2017 10:06 PM

Another death in the family of Congressman Danny Davis

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Illinois Congressman Danny Davis is mourning the loss of another family member.

Davis' son, Stacey Wilson, was found dead in his home in Chicago. A spokeswoman for Davis says no foul play is suspected in the 44-year-old man's death.

Davis said in a statement Friday that his son was diabetic, who was in and out of hospitals for the past three weeks.

Wilson's son and Davis's grandson, 15-year-old Javon Wilson, was killed in November while trying to break up a fight. Two teens have been charged in his murder.

Davis said his son never got over the loss of his son.

