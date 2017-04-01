Providence City Council to look into recall of councilman

The Providence City Council will hold a special meeting to conduct an inquiry into the recall of a councilman who faces embezzlement charges.
reports that a meeting is scheduled for Monday evening to look into the "policies, procedures and determination into the recall" of Jackson.
Jackson was indicted in July on charges he embezzled more than $125,000 from the Providence Cobras youth track-and-field team. He's also accused of misusing campaign funds. He has denied the charges.
Jackson faces a recall election on May 2. He is challenging the validity of signatures on petitions to force the recall election.
The Ward 3 councilman was first elected in 1995.
