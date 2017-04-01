Plumbing company executive Bill Lee nears gubernatorial bid

Plumbing company executive Bill Lee says he's close to jumping into the Tennessee governor's race.
The Franklin businessman tells The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/2nHJ4jc) that he has been touring the state and meeting with Republican leaders. While a formal announcement may be weeks away, Lee says he wants to join the race "sooner rather than later."
Several Republican candidates are expected to join the field seeking to succeed term-limited Gov. Bill Haslam next year, though businessman Randy Boyd and state Sen. Mark Green are the only ones to make it official so far. And Green's candidacy may be short-lived if he's named to join President Donald Trump's administration.
Other potential GOP candidates include state Sen. Mae Beavers, U.S. Rep. Diane Black, House Speaker Beth Harwell and Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris.
