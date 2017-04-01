Venue change denied for former El Paso County sheriff

An El Paso County judge has declined to move the upcoming trial of former county Sheriff Terry Maketa.
Maketa, who resigned in 2014, faces trial on six felony counts that include extortion.
Prosecutors say Maketa and a former undersheriff, Paula Presley, threatened to terminate a sheriff's department contract with a company that employed a worker who allegedly crossed Maketa.
The Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2mYTHkQ) that District Judge Larry E. Schwartz refused the change of venue request on Friday.
Maketa's attorney argued that extensive media coverage has affected his chances of a fair trial.
