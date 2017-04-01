National Politics

April 1, 2017 12:34 PM

Venue change denied for former El Paso County sheriff

The Associated Press
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

An El Paso County judge has declined to move the upcoming trial of former county Sheriff Terry Maketa.

Maketa, who resigned in 2014, faces trial on six felony counts that include extortion.

Prosecutors say Maketa and a former undersheriff, Paula Presley, threatened to terminate a sheriff's department contract with a company that employed a worker who allegedly crossed Maketa.

The Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2mYTHkQ) that District Judge Larry E. Schwartz refused the change of venue request on Friday.

Maketa's attorney argued that extensive media coverage has affected his chances of a fair trial.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Take an adventure over the Chattahoochee River with zip line guide James Walker

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos