Cambridge weighing call for Trump impeachment investigation

The city of Cambridge is weighing whether to call for an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump.
Vice Mayor Marc McGovern has filed a policy order for Monday's city council meeting pushing for an investigation.
McGovern said he and others in the city believe Trump has violated the emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution that prohibits government officials from profiting from foreign businesses.
McGovern said he believes Trump is still deeply involved in his business operations and there is evidence showing he has business dealings with foreign countries, which violates the clause.
Cambridge voted overwhelmingly for Democrat Hillary Clinton in last year's presidential election.
The order calls on the U.S. House to back a resolution directing the Judiciary Committee to investigate whether there are grounds to impeach Trump.
