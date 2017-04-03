Bevin fills commonwealth's attorney post in 29th circuit

Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed a veteran prosecutor to serve as commonwealth's attorney for a judicial circuit covering Adair and Casey counties in central Kentucky.
Ronald "Brian" Wright of Liberty will be the top local prosecutor for the 29th Judicial Circuit.
The governor's office says Wright's appointment fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Gail Williams. The appointment takes effect April 16.
Wright previously served as assistant commonwealth's attorney from 1998 to 2002 and as commonwealth's attorney from 2002 to 2012 for the 29th Judicial Circuit. Bevin's office says Wright prosecuted an array of felony cases, including multiple capital murder trials.
Wright earned his bachelor's degree at Centre College and completed his law degree at the University of Kentucky.
Comments