EXCHANGE: Buddy program pairs students with veterans

1:37 Autism Awareness Day Family Spring Fling Pause

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

0:44 Raw video:Building demolition gets the ball rolling in blighted Midtown area

1:43 Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason

1:41 Police chase ends at residence on Morris Ave.

1:41 Billy Thomas talks about the Alabama Shootout

1:38 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 2 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose

5:46 Take an adventure over the Chattahoochee River with zip line guide James Walker

2:16 Feeding the Valley Food Bank cuts the ribbon on its new 31,000-square foot home