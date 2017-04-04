Cheyenne man sentenced for trying to hit troopers with truck

A Cheyenne man charged with leading authorities on a 40-mile chase and trying to hit officers with a stolen truck has been sentenced to at least 35 years in prison.
The Casper Star-Tribune reported (http://bit.ly/2ovYF93) Monday that Jimmie Ray Files was sentenced on several charges, including attempted bodily injury of a peace officer. He was ordered to serve between 35 and 50 years behind bars due to his previous felony convictions in Wyoming, Colorado and Kansas.
Court documents show troopers tried to stop Files for driving a stolen vehicle when he led them on a high-speed chase down Interstate 25. Before he was apprehended, Files drove the vehicle forward, nearly striking two troopers.
Investigators say Files had methamphetamine in his system and 38 grams of the drug in the truck.
He pleaded guilty in the case.
