Police in Washtenaw County to patrol high-crash roundabouts

Four law enforcement agencies will increase patrols in Washtenaw County traffic roundabouts that have high numbers of crashes.
The county sheriff's office, state police and police agencies in Ann Arbor and Pittsfield Township plan to make traffic stops in the county west of Detroit and pass out information educating drivers on how to use roundabouts.
The effort starts Tuesday and is expected to run through May 1. Its goal is to reduce crashes at 18 roundabouts.
Roundabouts are circular intersections without traffic lights or stop signs in which traffic flows in only one direction.
The sheriff's office says most crashes are due to failure by some motorists to yield to other drivers and turning from the wrong lane.
Comments